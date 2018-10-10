  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Lawrence County, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash, Route 18, Wilmington Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed when a pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle Tuesday night in Lawrence County.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 18 and Johnson Road in Wilmington Township.

According to emergency officials, the motorcyclist became trapped underneath the truck.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Officials say workers from a nearby UPS distribution center tried to put out the blaze, but ammunition in the pickup truck caused the fire to grow.

The victim has not yet been identified.

State police in New Castle are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s