WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed when a pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle Tuesday night in Lawrence County.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 18 and Johnson Road in Wilmington Township.

According to emergency officials, the motorcyclist became trapped underneath the truck.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Officials say workers from a nearby UPS distribution center tried to put out the blaze, but ammunition in the pickup truck caused the fire to grow.

The victim has not yet been identified.

State police in New Castle are investigating.

