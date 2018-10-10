Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DAWSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman sustained life-threatening injuries when her car was hit by a train in Fayette County on Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Dawson Township.
Officials says a CSX train hit the woman’s car at the intersection of Laughlin and Railroad Streets.
She was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital with injuries described by officials as life-threatening.
She has been listed in grave condition.
The view from NewsChopper 2 showed a downed railroad crossing sign and a black car with crews nearby.
There were reports the woman may have been trapped in the car.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
For the record, it’s Dawson Boro. I believe it’s Lower Tyrone Township.