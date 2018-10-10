Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DAWSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman sustained life-threatening injuries when her car was hit by a train in Fayette County on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Dawson Township.

Officials says a CSX train hit the woman’s car at the intersection of Laughlin and Railroad Streets.

She was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital with injuries described by officials as life-threatening.

She has been listed in grave condition.

The view from NewsChopper 2 showed a downed railroad crossing sign and a black car with crews nearby.

There were reports the woman may have been trapped in the car.

