DAWSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman sustained life-threatening injuries when her car was hit by a train in Fayette County on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Dawson Township.

Officials says a CSX train hit the woman’s car at the intersection of Laughlin and Railroad Streets.

She was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital with injuries described by officials as life-threatening.

She has been listed in grave condition.

The view from NewsChopper 2 showed a downed railroad crossing sign and a black car with crews nearby.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

There were reports the woman may have been trapped in the car.

Comments
  1. Dave Burrows says:
    October 10, 2018 at 4:52 PM

    For the record, it’s Dawson Boro. I believe it’s Lower Tyrone Township.

