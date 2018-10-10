Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HUNKER (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery happened at the First Commonwealth Bank in Hunker around 2 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Surveillance video shows a man enter the bank, brandish a firearm and hop over the counter. Three tellers vacate their positions as the suspect starts taking money from cash drawers.

The suspect fills a backpack with cash, but left something behind before exiting the bank.

“Prior to leaving, he takes a piece of metal and leaves it on the counter stating, ‘Here’s a present I left for you,’” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

The object looked like a pipe and police quarantined an area around the bank while it was examined. Officials determined that it was not a bomb.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV and police suspect there was a getaway driver.

1rst commonwealth bank robber pictured. Robbery took place at hill and s center in hunker around 2pm. The getaway vehicle is believed to be a blk pathfinder mid 2000s.

Contact PSP 724-832-3288 with info. pic.twitter.com/aLLAVkmd23 — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) October 2, 2018

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police are also investigating an incident 10 days prior to the robbery.

A man was spotted walking outside the bank on his phone, which alarmed people inside. State police were called, but the man left before they arrived.

It is unclear if the man seen outside the bank had anything to do with the robbery.

Ref: First Commonwealth Bank in Hunker. This man was observed on 09/22 outside of and around the bank for several minutes. Please contact PSP 724-832-3288 if you have his identity pic.twitter.com/4HIUGJ7ebZ — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) October 2, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (724)-832-3288.

