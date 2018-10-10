  • KDKA TVOn Air

HUNKER (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery happened at the First Commonwealth Bank in Hunker around 2 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Surveillance video shows a man enter the bank, brandish a firearm and hop over the counter. Three tellers vacate their positions as the suspect starts taking money from cash drawers.

hunker bank robbery Police Seek Help Identifying Hunker Bank Robbery Suspect

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

The suspect fills a backpack with cash, but left something behind before exiting the bank.

“Prior to leaving, he takes a piece of metal and leaves it on the counter stating, ‘Here’s a present I left for you,’” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

The object looked like a pipe and police quarantined an area around the bank while it was examined. Officials determined that it was not a bomb.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV and police suspect there was a getaway driver.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police are also investigating an incident 10 days prior to the robbery.

A man was spotted walking outside the bank on his phone, which alarmed people inside. State police were called, but the man left before they arrived.

It is unclear if the man seen outside the bank had anything to do with the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (724)-832-3288.

