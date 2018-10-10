Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police is asking the public for help finding a missing young woman.

According to police, 24-year-old Ekaterina Linder was last seen just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Linder is described as being five-feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and her hair is dyed purple. She was last seen wearing white yoga pants and a purple shirt.

Anyone who has seen Linder is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Office at 412-323-7141.