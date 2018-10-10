Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured Thursday night while chasing a wanted suspect on the city’s North Side.

It all started around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Letsche and Mercy Streets.

Police were called there over reports of two men trespassing on private property.

Officers took one of the suspects into custody, but say the other took off running.

According to officials, an officer with Zone 1 used his Taser on the man who fell to the ground, but managed to get back up again.

The officer chased after him and took him into custody after tackling him on some gravel. Police say the officer suffered some knee and elbow lacerations in the scuffle and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Investigators say the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant. His name has not been released, but he is facing charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and escape.

The incident remains under investigation.

