  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Kym Gable, Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh Police, Trespassing

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured Thursday night while chasing a wanted suspect on the city’s North Side.

It all started around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Letsche and Mercy Streets.

Police were called there over reports of two men trespassing on private property.

north side suspect chase Police: Officer Injured While Chasing, Tackling Wanted Suspect On North Side

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officers took one of the suspects into custody, but say the other took off running.

According to officials, an officer with Zone 1 used his Taser on the man who fell to the ground, but managed to get back up again.

The officer chased after him and took him into custody after tackling him on some gravel. Police say the officer suffered some knee and elbow lacerations in the scuffle and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Investigators say the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant. His name has not been released, but he is facing charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and escape.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s