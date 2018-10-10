Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating several reports of someone shooting passing vehicles with a paintball gun in Carrick and Brentwood.

Imagine driving your vehicle and feeling like you’re being hit, but you don’t know what is hitting you. That’s what one driver experienced in Carrick, and police told her she’s not alone.

That incident happened near the intersection of Brownsville and Becks Run roads in Carrick around midnight.

Alecia Seech said she was heading home from work with her windows down, when she realized something was hitting her car.

“I heard something like jumping out of a tree and all of a sudden I heard bam, bam, bam on my car. It’s a safety issue. I had to slam on my brakes, I could have ran over the hillside, crashed into somebody else,” Alecia Seech said.

Pittsburgh Police said they’re investigating and they are asking for any other potential victims to contact them.