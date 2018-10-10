Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three students have been released from the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Upper Hill District on Tuesday.

Six Pittsburgh Milliones University Prep students were walking home when they were struck by a teenage girl who was driving a black Chrysler 300. The driver is also a student Pittsburgh Milliones.

All were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Three of the students were released from the hospital Tuesday night after being treated for fractures and bruises.

According to officials, the female driver and a male passenger initially fled the scene, but later returned.

The driver was taken into police custody for questioning. She was also a student Pittsburgh Milliones. So far, no charges have been filed.

The car was eventually placed on a flatbed truck, and taken away to the pound. Police will continue checking for any possible mechanical malfunctions as they look for answers, including the possibility of driver error.

Meanwhile, counselors are available at the school today.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details