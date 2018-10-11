Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police closed off a block in Ellwood City after bricks fell onto a Chinese restaurant on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a neighboring building on Lawrence Avenue partially collapsed.

The fire chief says no one was inside at the time.

Bricks from the collapsed building’s sidewall tumbled onto the Taste of China restaurant.

No one there was hurt, but the area is closed off while crews try to shore up the collapsing building.