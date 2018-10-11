Filed Under:Building Collapse, Ellwood City, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police closed off a block in Ellwood City after bricks fell onto a Chinese restaurant on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a neighboring building on Lawrence Avenue partially collapsed.

ellwood city collapse Area Of Ellwood City Closed Due To Collapsing Building

Photo Credit: KDKA

The fire chief says no one was inside at the time.

Bricks from the collapsed building’s sidewall tumbled onto the Taste of China restaurant.

No one there was hurt, but the area is closed off while crews try to shore up the collapsing building.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s