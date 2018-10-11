Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of stabbing multiple people inside a local mental health facility pleaded guilty but mentally ill to his charges on Thursday.

Two of Dustin Johnson’s family members were in courtroom. They said their concern throughout all of this are the emotional wounds the victims in this incident are left to deal with.

“Physical scars are healed but the emotional take a long time for people to heal from this,” said one family member. “It’s not over. One last step.”

Johnson is now awaiting sentencing.

In November of 2016, police were called to Turtle Creek Valley Mental Health Facility in Homestead for a report of a man armed with a knife and gun. That man was Johnson, now 40. Johnson stabbed five people on the 5th floor of the facility, including two residents and three employees. One was in serious condition.

The judge presiding in court Thursday said Johnson was a former patient at the facility and was released a month prior to the incident because of his insurance coverage.

Several witnesses said he also poured gasoline all over the elevator floor. County SWAT was also called to the scene. Police said Johnson had multiple knives on him and a B.B. gun.

Residents had to evacuate the building until police cleared the scene.

Johnson was charged with multiple counts of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and risking a catastrophe.

Johnson will be sentenced on Jan. 15.