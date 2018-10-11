Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police, medics and firefighters are on the scene at the filming of the Mr. Rogers movie after a male crew member fell two stories from a roof after possibly having a heart attack, according to the Mount Lebanon Police on Thursday night.

The incident occurred on the 700 block of Shady Drive in Mount Lebanon, where crews are filming “You Are My Friend,” a film based on the live of Pittsburgh ico Fred Rogers.

The 65-year-old sound crew member is in “very grave condition,” and was taken to Mercy Hospital, according to police. Police think he may have had a heart attack, which led to his fall. He was in cardiac arrest on the ground after the fall.

Tom Hanks, who is playing Fred Rogers in the film, was in town on Thursday, but it is unclear if he was present at the time of the accident.

