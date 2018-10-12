Filed Under:Carnegie Library Of Pittsburgh, Gregory Priore, Heather Abraham, John Schulman, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men accused of stealing and selling more than $8 million worth of rare books and items from the Carnegie Library were in court on Friday.

A preliminary hearing was being held for former Carnegie Library rare books manager Gregory Priore and bookstore owner John Schulman.

L: Gregory Priore, R: John Schulman (Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Police Priore stole the items from the Oliver Room, which is where the Carnegie Library stored some of its most valuable books and documents.

Police said he would then give them to Schulman, who owns the Caliban book shop. They say the bookseller paid Priore up front and then pocketed the cash from items he could unload.

Schulman allegedly sold the items in his store.

The thefts were discovered during an audit.

