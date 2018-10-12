Filed Under:Blue Line, Local TV, Port Authority

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Problems with the Port Authority T service could stretch into the afternoon hours.

According to officials, a rail car ripped down about 200 feet of overhead wire on the Blue Line.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Shuttle buses are running between Mesta and Washington Junction.

The Port Authority hopes to have service restored sometime this afternoon.

