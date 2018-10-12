Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Problems with the Port Authority T service could stretch into the afternoon hours.

According to officials, a rail car ripped down about 200 feet of overhead wire on the Blue Line.

Shuttle buses are running between Mesta and Washington Junction.

We are running a bus shuttle this morning between Mesta & Washington Jn on Blue Line-Library due to an overhead line down in this area. Crews are repairing the downed line. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 12, 2018

The Port Authority hopes to have service restored sometime this afternoon.