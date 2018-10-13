Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Squeakers

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Squeakers is a gorgeous black and white Domestic Shorthair. Originally adopted from Animal Friends as a kitten, Squeakers was brought back to us through no fault of her own. Squeakers has been described by volunteers as “the perfect cat.” While Squeakers can be a little bit shy in new situations, she quickly adjusts and warms up to the people around her. Squeakers loves playtime and also enjoys settling in for a nap alongside her human friends. Are you willing to give Squeakers the love she deserves? Stop by to meet her today!

To find out more about how to adopt Squeakers, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Buddy & Michelle

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Michelle is a very special needs kitty. Everything rattles her. She needs an extremely stable and quiet home with very patient and understanding people to take care of her unique personality. She loves napping in her cat hammock. Likes playing with her toys. Has lived in a foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Michelle, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am a very nice dog who likes to take walks with the volunteers. Lived with a foster family who had a fenced yard with a doggie door. Very happy boy. Gets upset if you raise your voice. Likes to be right where you are.

To find out more about how to adopt Buddy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

