Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Duquesne Police used a precise take-down of a minivan that was stopped at a red light around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, apprehending the suspects in the stolen vehicle without a chase.

The officer was in an unmarked police car at the 7-11 gas station on Duquesne Boulevard and noticed a gold Toyota minivan in the parking lot that was reported stolen.

According to the police, the Officer began following the vehicle toward the Rankin Bridge and radioed ahead to get additional help. The minivan drove erratically across the bridge and ultimately into Swissvale the vehicle take down was conducted.

Because of this style of traffic stop, no chase occurred and none of the minivan’s occupants had time to get out and flee.

A 19-year-old female from Pittsburgh was driving the minivan and appeared to be visibly intoxicated. She did not have a driver’s license. The female was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property, DUI, Driving without a Driver’s License, and other summary traffic violations and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

The front seat passenger was an 18-year-old female from Cranberry, PA. She was also visibly intoxicated. She was subsequently arrested for underage drinking and transported to the City of Duquesne Police Station where she was processed and cited for underage drinking.

A 17-year-old male juvenile, with an outstanding warrant from Pittsburgh was seated in the back seat of the minivan. He also appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested for the outstanding arrest warrant and additional charges including gun law violations and underage drinking.

Located on the floor where this juvenile was seated was a .380 caliber pistol with an extended magazine. Located on the floor next to the rear passenger door was a shell casing which appeared to match the pistol found in the minivan.