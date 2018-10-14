Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – Prior to the Pittsburgh vs. the Benglals game on Sunday afternoon, injured linebacker Ryan Shazier took some time to thank the medical personnel that helped stabilize his spinal cord injury, suffered the last time the Steelers played a game in Cincinnati.

It’s been a long journey, but this is still a ways to go. But it all started here in Cincinnati. Today was an amazing day I was so thankful to be able to tell everyone thank you.… https://t.co/zm4Z0YpZwh — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) October 14, 2018

After the injury, Shazier was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and their measures in the early stages of the injury very well have made it possible for him to have come as far as he had in his recovery.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tweeted a thank you in response to Shazier’s Tweet on Saturday night.

We’re so grateful that you came by today, Ryan! It is our pleasure and privilege to serve all of our patients – and nothing makes us happier than to see your success! #Shalieve — UC Health (@uc_health) October 14, 2018

