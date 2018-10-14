  • KDKA TV

(KDKA) – Prior to the Pittsburgh vs. the Benglals game on Sunday afternoon, injured linebacker Ryan Shazier took some time to thank the medical personnel that helped stabilize his spinal cord injury, suffered the last time the Steelers played a game in Cincinnati.

After the injury, Shazier was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and their measures in the early stages of the injury very well have made it possible for him to have come as far as he had in his recovery.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tweeted a thank you in response to Shazier’s Tweet on Saturday night.

