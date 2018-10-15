Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Warm weather has been keeping the fall foliage color change to a minimum, until now.

However, changes are on the way. Expect this weekend to see an explosion of color as cool fall air has finally arrived.

The damp conditions and long cool nights should help to make things especially colorful this weekend. The one concern is for elevated areas that may see a shortened season due to temperatures falling below freezing.

Overall, the best viewing is going to be in the northeast parts of the state. Also head for the hills if you can’t get to the northeast for some burst of colors on trees and through valleys.

Overall, the weather forecast remains favorable for an amazing season, but once spots get hard freezes (28 degrees or below) then their fall foliage season is over.

Most places will see temperatures dip on Tuesday and Wednesday morning into the 30s, but slightly milder weather for the rest of the week should mean a prolonged season.

Just a heads up the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the Forbes State Forest staff is reporting good progress on the Laurel Mountains.

Now is the time to take a drive!