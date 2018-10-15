  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Police are investigating a crash in New Kensington, but it may have happened following a police chase.

According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of Constitution Boulevard and Walnut Street in New Kensington.

Bystanders said the crash happened following a police chase, which may have started in Arnold.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Initially, it was believed someone was trapped inside the vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

However, the driver may have fled on foot.

Arnold Police are handling the investigation.

