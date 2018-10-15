Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Running back Le’Veon Bell is reportedly not expected to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Several weeks ago, ESPN reported that Bell would be back during the Bye Week; but now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that will not happen, according to a source.

He put out this tweet on Monday evening:

Steelers are not expecting RB Le’Veon Bell to return to the team this week, per source. The Steelers are on their bye this week, the players are off Thursday through Sunday, so now the Bell watch begins for next Monday, Oct. 22. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2018

Monday was the first day of the Steelers’ Bye Week and there were no signs of Bell at team headquarters. There are only two practices this week before the players get four days off.

The team will then resume activities next Monday, Oct. 22.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.