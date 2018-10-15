Filed Under:Bob Pompeani, ESPN, John Shumway, Le'Veon Bell, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Running back Le’Veon Bell is reportedly not expected to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Several weeks ago, ESPN reported that Bell would be back during the Bye Week; but now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that will not happen, according to a source.

He put out this tweet on Monday evening:

Monday was the first day of the Steelers’ Bye Week and there were no signs of Bell at team headquarters. There are only two practices this week before the players get four days off.

The team will then resume activities next Monday, Oct. 22.

