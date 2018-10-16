  • KDKA TVOn Air

ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — The newest police officer in Elizabeth Borough is facing some tough times.

So the borough is hoping the community can pitch in and help.

On Facebook, borough officials with the police K-9 Unit say police cadet Ian Malone had his apartment destroyed by fire.

He lost everything belong to not just him, but also his girlfriend and their 4-month-old daughter.

Malone is also a member of the Army National Guard.

The borough is taking donations of clothes for Malone’s family.

If you would like to help, donations can be made to the Elizabeth Borough Police Department, in care of Ian Malone, at 121 N 2nd Ave Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, 15037.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up. Visit the page at this link.

