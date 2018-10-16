Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The smash hit “Hamilton” is the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton told through song. It took Broadway by storm when it opened in July of 2015, and now the tour is heading to Pittsburgh.

The show opens on Jan. 1, 2019. So, how can you get your hands on some tickets?

Marc Fleming, the marketing and communications director for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, says, “We’ll be announcing the on-sale date for tickets very shortly, in a couple of weeks.”

But when tickets do go on sale, it’s important for fans to go to the official ticket sources, which is the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website, trustarts.org.

In other words, if you’re already seeing tickets available online, beware. It’s tough for other sites to sell tickets that aren’t even available yet.

“It’s probably one of the hottest tickets on the planet, but one thing we need people to know. If they’re on Facebook, or online looking at websites, the tickets that they see now are not legitimate,” Fleming said.

Lyle Wood is hoping to snag one of the tickets.

“It’s going to be a hard sell because I know people that are already lining up to get their tickets for ‘Hamilton.’ So, I’m going to hopefully be one of them,” he said. “I would absolutely love to see ‘Hamilton.'”

When ‘Hamilton’ opens in January, contrary to what you may have heard, there will be thousands of tickets for sale. However, you are going to have to be strategic about how and where you get your tickets.

“When the tickets go on sale in Pittsburgh, it’s important to go to the official ticket source,” Fleming said.

So what are your chances of getting a ticket? Well, the Cultural Trust is working on technology that should keep those ticketing bots from buying them up, and if you have followed the play across the country, there is a second chance to get tickets, so Fleming says don’t panic just yet.

“For every single event, for every show in Pittsburgh, we’re holding a lottery, so people will be able to buy tickets at reduced prices, but we’re going to be announcing those details in the next few weeks,” he said.

So don’t buy into the hype just yet. There will be tickets on sale, you will have a decent chance of getting one, just don’t think that fake ads will give you an advantage.

For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website here.