PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority of Allegheny County was warning riders to expect delays Tuesday morning due to track repairs near the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel.

Part of the light rail system between South Hills Junction and Station Square was closed Monday morning.

There was no estimate for when repairs would be completed.

The repair work was affecting light rail and bus routes that use the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel.

Inbound rail cars and buses were being detoured via Warrington Avenue through the Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

Outbound buses were using the Wabash Tunnel. The Port Authority said it would remain open in the outbound direction until repairs are complete.

Outbound rail cars were still able to use the inbound tracks and proceed through the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel.