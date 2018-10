Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and the SWAT team surrounded a home in East Liberty on Wednesday afternoon.

It all started around 2:30 p.m. at a home on Enright Court, near the intersection with Broad Street.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the situation, or if there are any injuries.

The view from NewsChopper 2 shows a heavy police presence on the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.