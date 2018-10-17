  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Tia Charmagne Klazon, Vandergrift, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pittsburgh-area homeless woman started a methamphetamine lab in the home of a Good Samaritan who had invited her to stay there.

The Tribune-Review reports court documents reveal that the Vandergrift homeowner told police she noticed Tia Charmagne Klazon and a male friend carrying garbage bags up to her attic soon after they moved in, and later noticed what she thought to be drug paraphernalia.

Police say they later found products and byproducts of the drug in the attic.

The 32-year-old Klazon was charged with offenses including operating a meth lab and risking a catastrophe. She was being held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s