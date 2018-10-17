Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS Local) — You’re in a big hurry and you’ve got a “whopper” of an appetite.

Where do you go to “have it your way” in America?

You may want to consider Burger King. The restaurant was just named the fastest drive-thru in America for 2018.

Burger King can fulfill the average order in just 193.31 seconds (three minutes and 13.31 seconds), according to results of a new study in Quick Service Restaurant magazine.

Coming in second was was Dunkin’ Donuts, followed by KFC, Wendy’s and Taco Bell.

While Burger King finished on top in 2018, its first place average was actually four seconds slower than its 2017 average of 189.48 seconds. Last year, that speed was only good enough for a fourth place finish for BK.

And it was nowhere near the all-time best of 116 seconds, measured by Wendy’s in 2003 when the national average was about 190 seconds.

The experts behind QSR’s study acknowledge that fast food is not as fast as it used to be.

“Burger King’s spot atop the list reflects an overall trend for the industry,” QSR said in a statement. “This drop is being countered by other improvements. Order accuracy has improved over time … technology is helping restaurants improve customer experience and evolve the conversation.”

Is your favorite on this year’s top ten list?

1. Burger King – 193.31 seconds

2. Dunkin’ Donuts – 200.74 seconds

3. KFC – 218.95 seconds

4. Wendy’s – 226.07 seconds

5. Taco Bell – 236.50 seconds

6. Arby’s – 237.93 seconds

7. Carl’s Jr. – 252.91 seconds

8. Hardee’s – 255.83 seconds

9. Chick-fil-A – 260.85 seconds

10. McDonald’s – 273.29 seconds