Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – Three people were found dead inside a home in Lawrence County on Tuesday. Now, the Lawrence County coroner has ruled all three deaths as homicides.

Nichole Pumphrey, 31, her 10-year-old daughter, Amariah Emery, and Lawrence Cannon, 30 died from gunshot wounds.

Family members set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses. Relatives who knew Amariah write that she was a beautiful young girl. She was extremely bright, outgoing and very social.

Her loss will be deeply grieved by her family, her schoolmates and the community.

The New Castle School District is holding counseling for all of its students.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details