PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Halloween is only two weeks away, but if you like to celebrate it all month long, Kidsburgh has a guide to 12 kid-friendly events around the region.

Pittsburgh is one of only four cities chosen for The Glow: A Jack-o-Lantern Experience this year. You’ll stroll through a trail filled with more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins. You can also watch professional pumpkin carving and get some food, too.

It’s at Hartwood Acres, and you do need a timed, advance ticket.

This weekend, the new Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival opens. There’s pumpkin everything, including pumpkin boats down the Allegheny River, a pumpkin-pie eating contest, a pumpkin piñata and pumpkin decorating.

It’s free to attend on the North Shore on Oct. 20-21.

For more information on those and 10 other kid-friendly events, check out the Kidsburgh.org guide.

