WEATHER ADVISORY:National Weather Service issues Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for parts of Western Pa.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Daniel Castagna, Kym Gable, Local TV, West Mifflin, West Mifflin Area School District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — After another tedious session of testimony that lasted over three and a half hours on Wednesday night, the hearing for the embattled West Mifflin Area Schools’ superintendent has been continued until Oct. 22.

That is the final hearing date scheduled in Dr. Daniel Castagna‘s Act 1080 hearing.

daniel castagna West Mifflin School Officials Deciding Embattled Superintendents Fate, Continue Hearing

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Castagna is facing possible dismissal in the midst of several controversial allegations that have left that district divided.

It was clear at Wednesday’s public hearing that the audience was comprised of a mix of supporters and detractors.

Among the accusations Castagna faces; a 2017 DUI charge, as well as allegations of neglect of duties, incompetency and immorality.

In July, the board voted to place him on unpaid leave.

He, in turn, filed suit against the district and the six board members who voted to suspend him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s