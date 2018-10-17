Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — After another tedious session of testimony that lasted over three and a half hours on Wednesday night, the hearing for the embattled West Mifflin Area Schools’ superintendent has been continued until Oct. 22.

That is the final hearing date scheduled in Dr. Daniel Castagna‘s Act 1080 hearing.

Castagna is facing possible dismissal in the midst of several controversial allegations that have left that district divided.

It was clear at Wednesday’s public hearing that the audience was comprised of a mix of supporters and detractors.

Among the accusations Castagna faces; a 2017 DUI charge, as well as allegations of neglect of duties, incompetency and immorality.

In July, the board voted to place him on unpaid leave.

He, in turn, filed suit against the district and the six board members who voted to suspend him.