PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has cited a University of Pittsburgh cafeteria with a number of food safety violations.

What could be better than being a University of Pittsburgh student on a brilliant fall day in Oakland in October?

Nothing, says Marketing major Jacob Vogel, except for just one thing.

Vogel: “I absolutely love Pitt. Junior. Loved it all three years. But I’d say the main sore spot has been the food.”

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan: “No good?”

Vogel: “No. Unfortunately not.”

And now the Allegheny County Health Department has also given it low marks.

They have slapped Market Central, the main dining hall in the basement of the Litchfield Towers with 18 food safety violations, both high and low risk.

Most serious were things like condensate dripping on raw burger patties, an employee wiping their nose with the back of their hand, and a number of temperature violations — hot food not kept in temperatures hot in enough and cold foods in storage not cold enough.

In a statement, Pitt says while the food service provider, Sodexo, has now addressed all the violations, the university has ordered a full review of each food service operation on campus.

“Our top concern is the well-being of our students, faculty and staff, and we expect food service operations to meet and even exceed the basic standards for safety, so clearly, this situation is entirely unacceptable.”

The Health Department say it will be back to reinspect the dining hall in the near future.