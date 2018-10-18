Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County criminal attorney is accused of drinking too much and sexually assaulting a bartender in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Police arrested 42-year-old Joseph C. Francis early Sunday morning after he allegedly groped two employees of the Marriott Hotel on Mall Drive in one night.

Investigators say witnesses saw a heavily intoxicated Francis walk into the hotel’s banquet area and up to the bar asking for more alcohol.

The female bartender told police Francis was visibly drunk and was denied any more alcohol. The woman says after he was cut off, Francis made derogatory and sexually explicit comments toward her.

Francis then allegedly reached over the bar to grab the woman’s chest.

Family and friends, along with hotel security, removed Francis from the area, but according to Cleveland Police, he allegedly engaged in additional inappropriate behavior a short time later after getting into an elevator.

Another female hotel employee told investigators that she was in an elevator with Francis when he allegedly, in an aggressive manner, told the young woman she was “beautiful” then grabbed the victim’s face, trying to kiss her.

The woman escaped the situation when the elevator doors opened.

Police located Francis in a hotel room, where he had passed out.

Francis was arrested and charged with felony gross sexual imposition. He’s free on bond.

KDKA-TV stopped by Francis’s Washington County office, but were told Francis wasn’t in. KDKA-TV made repeated attempts to contact Francis to get his side of the story.