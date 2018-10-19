Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Cinnabun

Animal Friends

Cinnabun (bun, get it?) is an adorable black and white Dutch. At just about 1-year-old, she is active and curious about the world around her. Though she enjoys adventures, Cinnabun is shy with new people and loud sounds can make her nervous. She would do best in a calm home where her new family will be patient with her and allow her the time to grow into her personality. If you are looking for a sweet and soft young rabbit come meet with Cinnabun today!

To find out more about how to adopt Cinnabun, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Beauty & Rebecca

Orphans of the Storm

Beauty can be very shy in new situations. Right now, she lives loose in a cat room and gets along with the other cats. Would do best in a quiet home, no young children, and with someone who has dealt with shy, scared personality cats.

To find out more about how to adopt Beauty, visit this link!

Rebecca is living with a foster family. She can be shy at first meeting, but is doing well with the dogs in the foster home. Very sweet-natured, and about 3-years old. Rebecca would do best in a quiet home with adults.

To find out more about how to adopt Rebecca, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

