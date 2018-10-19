Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Local TV, Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A woman is wanted in connection to a Penn Hills bank robbery.

It happened at the PNC Bank on Rodi Road around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the suspect threatened employees with a gun, but did not display a weapon.

No one was injured.

(Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh)

The suspect is described as a white woman in her late 40s. She’s approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, she was wearing a black hat, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.

