PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Primanti Brothers has announced that it will be opening a new location at the Pittsburgh International Airport in spring 2019.

The restaurant will be located in the airport’s Center Core. The 2,700-square-foot location will include a bar with a selection of Primanti’s cocktails, as well as draft and bottled beers.

Toni Haggerty, longtime manager of the Primanti Bros. original location, says the airport location will stay true to the restaurant’s roots.

“We’re going to keep doing the same thing now that we’re in the airport. Big sandwiches. Big drinks. The same attitude you’ve been getting from me since 1973. Oh, and breakfast. We’re serving up a great breakfast,” Haggerty said in a release.

Eric Sprys, chief commercial officer of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, says the addition is part of the airport’s effort to “bring more of our region’s great food and culture into the terminal.”