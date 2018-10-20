Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Diocese of Greensburg announced on Saturday that Father James W. Clark will not be returning to active ministry after an allegation against him was “found to be both credible and substantiated.”

The diocese made the announcement to all of its Uniontown parishes this weekend before releasing the information to the press.

“Because this allegation has been substantiated, Father Clark will not be permitted to return to ministry in the Diocese of Greensburg or in any other diocese. That means he will not be allowed to present himself as a priest, nor function publicly in ministry,” the Diocese of Greensburg said in a release on Saturday.

A credible allegation is one that has a believable narrative that fits the details of person, place, date and time. Substantiated means the allegation was proven to be supported by either an admission by the individual to the abuse, evidence or through a comprehensive canonical, civil or criminal investigation.

Father Clark was originally removed from ministry on June 29 after an allegation from almost 50 years ago came to light. The allegation stems from prior to Clark’s entrance into the seminary and ordination as a priest while he was working as a janitor at the former St. James School in Apollo, Pa.

Less than 24 hours after receiving the original allegation, Clark was removed from his assignment as Parochial Vicar of St. Mary (Nativity); St. John the Evangelist; St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus and St. Joseph Parishes all in Uniontown, and as Chaplain of Uniontown Hospital.

To report a suspicion about the sexual abuse, contact the state’s ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.