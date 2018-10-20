  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Graffiti Squad is investigating vandals who in recent weeks have spray-painted graffiti tags in several spots throughout the city.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Pittsburgh

Some of the locations vandalized include the 1600 block of Beaver Avenue, the 1900 block of Perrysville Avenue, Eckert Street, McClure Avenue, Route 65 near the Fort Duquesne Bridge, the 1300 block of Federal Street and the 1500 block of Penn Avenue.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Pittsburgh

One tag, reading “Gipsy,” is typically accompanied by another unreadable tag and found throughout the Northside. They are often large (several feet wide) and placed in high-visibility areas.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Pittsburgh

A recent witness to one of these tags being painted described the suspects as two white males, one with a beard.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Pittsburgh

Another tag, reading “Waxn,” is found throughout East Liberty, mainly on Penn avenue.
Approximately 40 light poles have been tagged on Penn Avenue between 5th Avenue and the Wilkinsburg border.

Anyone with information on the vandals’ identities or whereabouts is asked to call Detective Alphonso Sloan at (412) 495-6052. Callers can remain confidential.

