SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Sharon police are investigating two shootings in one week in the Mercer County Community.

Hey say a 24-year-old man from Sharon was shot in the arm on Cedar Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

On Monday night, a 30-year-old gunman from Youngstown was shot in a lower extremity on Spruce Avenue.

Police are still searching for the gunmen. They are unsure if the shooting are related.