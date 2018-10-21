Filed Under:Cleveland, Coast Guard, Erie, Lake Erie, U.S. Coast Guard

CLEVELAND (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it has pulled a body from Lake Erie near a fishing area on Cleveland’s east side.

The Coast Guard says the body was spotted Saturday afternoon at the Intercity Yacht Club and apparently had been in the water for quite a while.

A Coast Guard spokesman said Cleveland police received a 911 call around 3 p.m. Saturday and asked Cleveland firefighters and the Coast Guard for assistance in recovering the body.

The body was transferred to the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Authorities say the body did not appear to match any previous search reports.

