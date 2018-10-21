Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wraps available to order through the Jenny Craig weight loss meal program are being recalled due to salmonella and listeria concerns.

Frozen, fully cooked Jenny Craig “Chicken Wrap with BBQ Sauce” and “Chicken BBQ Wrap” products are affected by the recall.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, the wraps contain vegetables that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

The wraps were shipped directly to consumers through catalog sales in multiple states, including Pennsylvania.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Anyone who purchased the affected products are urged to throw them away or return them.

More information can be found at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls