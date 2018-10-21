Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG – An employee at the Life Care Hospital in Wilkinsburg is now facing charges of sexual assault.

Detectives in Wilkinsburg have charged a male employee at Life Care with the sexual assault of one patient and the indecent assault of another.

According to new criminal complaints that were filed back to back, 56-year-old Adesile Solawon of Turtle Creek is facing a long list of criminal charges.

The charges include rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and institutional sexual assault in one case.

In a separate criminal complaint Solowan was charged with unlawful restraint and indecent assault of another patient.

The charges allege the crimes occurred during the time Solowan was an employee at Life Care Hospital in Wilkinsburg on Penn Avenue.

In one case, a female patient there told detectives Solowan, a nurses aid, repeatedly forced sex on her without her permission. The criminal complaint says that patient said after she was given her usual dose of prescribed sleeping aids by a female nurse and as she became drowsy, Solowan would come into her hospital room lock the door behind him and force himself on her.

In the second criminal complaint that female patient said Solowan slipped into her room touched her under her clothes and when she tried to leave the room Solowan stood in her way but when she got loud, He left the room and was then sent home for the evening the criminal complaint states.