SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an eastern Pennsylvania man and woman died after their vehicle struck a car stopped at a light.

The Reading Eagle reports that state police in Berks County say the crash occurred Friday afternoon on Route 61 in Shoemakersville.

Police say the northbound vehicle struck the rear of a car stopped at a light, sending the car across a low concrete median into the southbound lanes.

Seventy-three-year-old Joyce Keffer was pronounced dead at the scene and 75-year-old Dennis Keffer was pronounced dead at about 5 a.m. Saturday at Reading Hospital.

The county coroner ruled both deaths accidental. Two passengers in the other vehicle were treated for injuries and released.