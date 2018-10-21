  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ski resorts in Western Pa. received the first snow of the season.

seven springs snow 6 Western Pa. Ski Resorts Receive First Snow

Photo Credit: (Katie Buchan/Seven Springs Mountain Resort)

Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Seven Springs, Pa. tweeted pictures of the overnight snow.

The resort received a coating of snow overnight that left ski slopes covered.

KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ray Petelin was tracking the snow showers overnight and captured some buildup on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset.

In Chicora, Butler County, residents also woke up to a light tracing of snow.

butler county snow Western Pa. Ski Resorts Receive First Snow

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

Temperatures in downtown Pittsburgh reached the low-30’s Saturday night, into Sunday morning. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said that a trace of snow will be expected in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Comments
  1. Wayne Hartman says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:05 AM

    The geo-engineers got ahead of themselves…
    they created winter before they created autumn!.
    Better add defoliant to the next batch of spray for
    solar radiation management!

