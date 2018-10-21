Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ski resorts in Western Pa. received the first snow of the season.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Seven Springs, Pa. tweeted pictures of the overnight snow.
It snowed overnight. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8u5xnjcjp6
— Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) October 21, 2018
The resort received a coating of snow overnight that left ski slopes covered.
KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ray Petelin was tracking the snow showers overnight and captured some buildup on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset.
Accumulation!!! Snow is sticking to the grass in Somerset, PA. #snow #pawx pic.twitter.com/uQUPLrwflf
— Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) October 21, 2018
In Chicora, Butler County, residents also woke up to a light tracing of snow.
Temperatures in downtown Pittsburgh reached the low-30’s Saturday night, into Sunday morning. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said that a trace of snow will be expected in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
For Pittsburgh's official climate today, a trace a snow will be recorded. So that makes it the first snow of the season!
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 21, 2018
