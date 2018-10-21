Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Tens of thousands of customers remain without electricity a day after storms packing high winds blew through West Virginia.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts of 56 mph were reported in parts of the state Saturday night.

American Electric Power says on its website that about 48,000 customers were without service Sunday in southern West Virginia.

FirstEnergy says nearly 2,000 customers in northern parts of the state have no electricity.

