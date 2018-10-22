Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has not yet returned to the team.

According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Bell did not show up on Monday.

It still remains unclear when Bell plans to return.

Despite reports marking this week w/ an x on the calendar, still no Le’Veon Bell return to the #Steelers. LG Ramon Foster: “I haven’t talked to him, nobody has. We’re in a wait-and-see situation like you guys.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 22, 2018

According to Jason La Canfora, the team hasn’t been told anything and their best bet is that Bell will return in Week 9.

As i have been reporting, the best hunch the Steelers have about him possibly reporting to the team is Week 9, next Tuesday, right after the trade deadline. But that’s just their guess. They havent been told anything — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 22, 2018

Without Bell, the team will continue to depend on James Conner.

Through six games, Conner has rushed for 453 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also made 26 receptions for another 257 yards.

The Steelers will welcome the Cleveland Browns to Heinz Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

