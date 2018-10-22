  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has not yet returned to the team.

According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Bell did not show up on Monday.

It still remains unclear when Bell plans to return.

According to Jason La Canfora, the team hasn’t been told anything and their best bet is that Bell will return in Week 9.

Without Bell, the team will continue to depend on James Conner.

Through six games, Conner has rushed for 453 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also made 26 receptions for another 257 yards.

The Steelers will welcome the Cleveland Browns to Heinz Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

