BENTON, La. (AP) – A Louisiana elementary school teacher is accused of rape and video voyeurism of children.

News agencies report that Benton Elementary School physical education teacher Aubrey “Perry” Norcross was arrested Wednesday on a charge of video voyeurism, and the rape charge was added Friday. The two charges involve different children.

The Times of Shreveport reports the Bossier Parish School system has hired outside counselors for Benton Elementary School parents, children, staff and others.

aubrey norcross Louisiana Elementary School Teacher Accused Of Child Rape, Video Voyeurism

(Photo Courtesy: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Superintendent Scott Smith and psychologist Grady Bray held a news conference Saturday about the district’s efforts to help families. Bray says numerous families have met with his team. Smith says a community meeting will be held Tuesday evening in the Benton High School gym.

Bond for Norcross was set at $900,000. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

