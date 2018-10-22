Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend, a former Carrick resident made good on a promise he made to his mother — that he would return a library book she took out 81 years ago.

Howard E. G. Schweitzer’s mother borrowed a copy of “Gone With The Wind” from the Carrick Library in 1937 and never returned it. Before his mother died, Schweitzer promised he would return the book one day.

Construction on a new building for the Carrick Library began in 2017. A grand reopening was held over the weekend.

When Schweitzer, who now lives in Florida, heard about the grand reopening, he made plans with his son to travel to Pittsburgh so he could finally return the book after 81 years.

Mary Frances Cooper, president and director of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, posed for a photo with Schweitzer and the book.

No word on if the library asked Schweitzer to pay 81 years’ worth of overdue book fees.