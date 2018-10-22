Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents and others are concerned about a proposal for Pittsburgh Public School police guards to carry guns.
Organizers of a protest outside of the Pittsburgh Public School board administrative office Monday said they believe it’s possible a student could be shot and killed, even if by accident, if school security officers are given guns.
“This is the reality. If you think about all of the police shootings that happened around the country, this just makes it more of a risk for our younger students, especially our black students,” Angel Gober, of the Education Rights Network, said.
Protesters even staged a mock funeral, complete with a small casket.
Earlier this month, school security chief George Brown went before the school board to ask that all 22 of the board’s security officers be armed with guns. Those armed officers would be assigned to every school in the district, elementary to high school.
“There’s gonna come a time when we need to reach for our hip to maintain the safety of these kids. We are trying to keep the streets out of our schools, so our kids can sit down, laugh, joke and get an education, and you cannot get an education if we let these people inside to do whatever they want to do,” Brown said at the time.
Nearly 70 people signed up to make a statement at Monday night’s school board hearing. The majority appear to be opposed to the idea, but there will also be police officers scheduled to testify. School board members are split on the idea.
“Any ask to do armed guards or armed police officers, that money would be better spent, of course, going to social workers, counselors, teachers who deal with kids every day and can help address those issues right in the classroom,” school board member Moria Kalieda said.
The board will vote on the measure on Wednesday.
The Liberal’s & Democrat’s better get their heads “out of the sand.” This problem with juveniles and their TOTAL disregard for authority (and not just Police,) needs to be addressed ASAP. IF parents were raising their kid’s (instead of Teacher’s and the kid’s peer group,) it might not be as bad as it is now. I realize that most families have Both parents working, (If there is TWO parents,) so it’s different then is was 20+ years ago.
I’ve been retired 8 years ago now, and I would never be a school resource officer (SRO) without being armed-period. Even kid’s bring gun’s to school. And those that do, usually shoot up the place. With all my training & years on the street, I’ll take my chances with a jury of 12 IF I need to use my weapon, to defend civilians And/Or ME.
Wake up Libbie’s! It’s a different & harsh world out there. You want me to do your “dirty work,” but want to take all my tools away, and have me kiss them. Nope! I didn’t live this long doing it the Liberal way. And if this country follows the Liberal lead…God help us.