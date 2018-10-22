Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) – A group of roommates woke up to find part of their house on fire in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out in the 200 block of Alice Street around 1:20 a.m. on Monday.

One roommate woke up and saw her window on fire, or at least flames outside the window. She screamed for help and to wake up her roommates.

They tried to put out the flames themselves, but were not successful. Meanwhile, a neighbor called 911.

“My roommate woke up in the middle of the night. I had already been up to use the bathroom and I heard her screaming out my name for help. I ran into the other room and the window had been on fire. I grabbed the fire extinguisher, I’m pregnant so I didn’t really want to use it, so Allison used it and it just didn’t go out,” Amber Price said.

“We’re all out safe, but our house obviously is under construction,” Allison Skoncey said.

At least six people live inside the home, but no one was injured.

The flames did not spread to any neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

