MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Four rooms have been closed at UPMC McKeesport Hospital after officials say mold was discovered during some routine maintenance.

According to a UPMC spokesperson, the mold was found behind the walls of four hospital rooms on two adjoining floors.

Crews put up barriers to contain the mold, UPMC says.

They add that no patients were exposed to it, and they are unaware of any illnesses related to it.

Officials say they’ve performed air quality tests, which found it was contained behind the walls.

The four rooms will remain closed until all the mold is removed and air quality tests are completed.

UPMC’s full statement reads:

During routine maintenance at UPMC McKeesport, we identified a small amount of mold behind the walls of a total of four unoccupied hospital rooms on two adjoining floors. It was contained behind the walls and proper barriers were in place during the maintenance so no patients were exposed and we are unaware of any related illnesses. Air quality testing confirmed that it is contained and remediation is underway. The rooms will remain closed until the remediation is completed. As is routine, we immediately notified the state Department of Health. Safety is our top priority and our patients, staff and visitors can be assured that UPMC takes this issue seriously.

