PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Election Day is two weeks away, but officials are warning voters in Allegheny County that some may have received the wrong information about where they can vote.

Officials with the Allegheny County Elections Division say they’re doing what they can to address this error.

Letters notifying voters in precincts where polling place locations were changed did not have the correct address.

Those letters contained the address of the old polling location, rather than the new location.

County officials say they were made aware of the error late Monday afternoon.

New letters will be sent to voters with the correct information.

Notices will also be posted at old polling locations on Election Day with the updated information.