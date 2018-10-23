  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Local TV, Poling Locations

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Election Day is two weeks away, but officials are warning voters in Allegheny County that some may have received the wrong information about where they can vote.

Officials with the Allegheny County Elections Division say they’re doing what they can to address this error.

Letters notifying voters in precincts where polling place locations were changed did not have the correct address.

152843420 e1531848109414 Officials: Letters Sent To Allegheny Co. Voters Contained Wrong Polling Locations

File photo of a polling place. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Those letters contained the address of the old polling location, rather than the new location.

County officials say they were made aware of the error late Monday afternoon.

New letters will be sent to voters with the correct information.

Notices will also be posted at old polling locations on Election Day with the updated information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s