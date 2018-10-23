Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested after police say he forced his way into his neighbor’s apartment, refused to leave and threatened to sexual assault the woman.

Tony Grooms, 33, is pretty well known inside the apartments located at 333 Main Street in Latrobe.

“He helped me move my stuff in, up to the sixth floor,” said Serenity Ann Stenson, who lives in the apartments.

But, according to police, Grooms recently entered another woman’s apartment and refused to leave.

Police say the alleged victim told them she heard someone knocking on her door, and when she opened it slightly, a man – identified as Grooms – forced his way inside. He locked the door after him.

According to police, once Grooms was in the apartment, he made clear what he was there for and what he expected.

Investigators say Grooms is accused of keeping the woman from leaving and telling her he wanted to have sex with her. He is accused of grabbing the victim, pulling her to the couch and said, “You know you want this.”

“That’s not ok,” said Stenson. “Not at all.”

Police say the victim managed to break away from Grooms grip several times, but was unable to escape. However, after several minutes, the frightened young woman got to the door, opened it and told Grooms to get out.

As he departed, police say, he told the victim, “Okay, but you need a man like me.”

The victim immediately called 911.

Police responded and found Grooms in his own apartment where they took him into custody. He is now facing multiple charges including criminal trespass and false imprisonment.

He is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $10,000 straight cash bond.