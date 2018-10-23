Market District Chef Ben D’Amico stopped by PTL to cook up a chili recipe that’s perfect for these chilly fall days!

Sante Fe Snakebite Chili

Compliments of Market District & Deer Creek Cheese

Serves: 8 Prep Time: 1 hour Cook Time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

3 each Poblano Peppers, roasted, peeled, seeded, chopped

1/2 cup Market District extra virgin olive oil, divided

3 cloves Garlic, minced

1 each Vidalia Onion, chopped

1 each Green Bell Pepper, chopped

1 each Jalapeño Pepper, seeded, minced

4 stalks Celery, chopped

1 lb. Tomatillos, skins removed, diced

2 lbs. Chicken Thighs, boneless, skinless, cubed

1 lb. Pork Tenderloin, diced

1 lb Chicken Sausage, diced

4 tsp. BBQ or Mesquite Style seasoning

1 cup Beer

1-14.5oz Fire-Roasted Diced Tomatoes

4 oz The Rattlesnake Habanero Cheddar Cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Heat 1/4 cup of olive oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add garlic, onion, green pepper, jalapeño pepper and celery. Sauté approximately 10 minutes until the vegetables are softened but not browned, stirring frequently.

2. Add tomatillos and continue cooking for an additional 10 minutes until they begin to soften and release their juices. Spoon the vegetables into a bowl and set aside.

3. Add the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil to the stock pot. Return heat to medium-high. Add the chicken, pork, sausage and BBQ spice and sauté for approximately 10 minutes or until the meat is browned, stirring frequently.

4. Add beer to the meat mixture and continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes.

5. Add the sautéed vegetables, the chopped poblanos and the fire-roasted tomatoes to the pot. Mix all the ingredients together. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 1-1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.

6. Spoon into serving size bowls. Top with The Rattlesnake Cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and fresh cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.